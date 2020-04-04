ST. LOUIS — We're doing some serious ranking here at 5 On Your Side.
Last week, we tackled the Blues all-time top 10. This week, it gets even more interesting. We're counting down the top 15 St. Louis area basketball players of all time. (Because it was just too hard to cut it down to 10)
5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano has been presenting the list all week long in his sportscasts, with the final reveal coming on Friday night.
From Collinsville and Roxana, to St. Charles West and Crystal City, we didn't leave anyone out.
Here's our list. Let the debate begin.
15. Bob Bone - Collinsville
Bone was stellar with the Kahoks and then went on to star at UMSL with one of the most impressive college careers by a St. Louis product.
A three-time All-American, Bone averaged 30 points a game his senior season. And 2,678 career points was the most ever scored at the collegiate level by a St. Louis area native.
14. Ryan Robertson - St. Charles West
One of the few McDonald's All-Americans from the St. Louis area. Dominant in high school.
Robertson also scored 1,000 points at Kansas in just 145 games.
13. Napheesa Collier - Incarnate Word
The most decorated female basketball player in St. Louis history.
Three state titles at Incarnate Word, a McDonald's All-American, an NCAA All-American, an NCAA National Championship and the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
12. Darius Miles - East St. Louis
Perhaps the most athletic player on the list.
Went straight from East St. Louis to the NBA when the Clippers took him with the No. 3 overall pick.
He made the all-rookie team in his first season.
11. Anthony Bonner - Vashon
Won a state championship with the Wolverines and went on to have the best career of any SLU Billiken.
Career leader in points and rebounds with SLU. Had a 16-year professional career.
10. Harry Gallatin - Roxana
Younger folks might have never heard of "The Horse", but they should have.
He made seven NBA All-Star games and is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
9. Laphonso Ellis - Lincoln
Led Lincoln to back-to-back state titles and became an All-American.
Ellis flourished at Notre Dame, scoring 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks.
He also had a nice 11-year NBA career.
8. Steve Stipanovich - De Smet
The best true big man to ever come out of St. Louis.
"Stipo" was one of the best players in the history of the University of Missouri and the highest draft pick ever for a St. Louis kid.
Stipanovich had a nice five-year career before injuries ended it.
7. Larry Hughes - CBC
Maybe the most exciting St. Louis high school player ever.
Hughes led the Cadets to a state title and then led SLU to the NCAA Tournament.
In the NBA, Hughes had a long, 14-year pro career where he averaged in the 20s twice.
6. David Lee - Chaminade
Lee is the first Chaminade star on the list.
A McDonald's All-American, a first round draft pick, a two-time All-Star and an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors.
5. Bill Bradley - Crystal City
The most impressive overall resume on the list.
A Final Four at Princeton, two titles with the Knicks, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, a Rhodes Scholar and United States Senator.
4. Jayson Tatum - Chaminade
Before it's all said and done, expect to see Tatum at the top of this list.
He's just 22, and already an All-Star. At 25, he might be the best player in the entire NBA.
3. Bradley Beal - Chaminade
The best shooter to ever come out of St. Louis.
Beal is the first area player to average 30 points in an NBA season. Beal did it this year, with the rest of the NBA regular season likely being lost to the coronavirus.
2. Ed Macauely - SLUH
He led SLU to the NIT championship and was the college player of the year.
He was the MVP of the first NBA All-Star Game and helped the Hawks win a title in 1958.
There will only be one "Easy Ed".
1. Jojo White - McKinley
A two-time All-American at Kansas, an Olympic gold medal, two world titles with the Celtics, a Finals MVP and seven All-Star games, White has the accolades.
He played 82 straight games over five consecutive years.
Jojo White is St. Louis' greatest player ever.
