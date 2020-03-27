ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced Friday afternoon that long time play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blues released a statement saying that Kelly has been in self-quarantine since March 13, and that he is feeling strong and symptom free.

"The health and safety of the entire Blues family remains our core focus during these unprecedented times. We wish John well as he continues his recovery at home," the Blues said in the statement.

Kelly has been the Blues' play-by-play broadcaster since 2006, following in the steps of his legendary father, Dan, who was one of the most renowned play-by-play broadcasters in the country.

The NHL season is currently suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

