'I got three Stanley Cups, how many you got?': Pat Maroon jaws with Bruins' Brad Marchand

Bruins forward Brad Marchand told St. Louis native Pat Maroon he 'owned him'. Maroon responded with a history lesson

TAMPA, Fla. — In St. Louis, we know Pat Maroon isn't going to back down from someone talking smack in his general direction. He proved that again over the weekend.

The St. Louis native and former Blues forward is now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and got into it with one of his 2019 Stanley Cup Finals opponents again on Saturday.

Maroon has won two more Stanley Cups with the Lightning since leaving the Blues, and he let Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand know it.

"I own you. I f****** own you," Marchand said to Maroon as the cameras were rolling.

"I got three Stanley Cups, how many you got?" Maroon replies.

Pat Maroon really said "I got three Stanley Cups, how many you got?" to Brad Marchand last night. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZwQbo1umnj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 9, 2022

Marchand won a Cup with the Bruins in 2011. Boston did get the last laugh in this game, beating the Lightning 5-2.

The clip of the exchange went viral on Twitter, with one version getting close to 500,000 views.

Maroon is one of only a handful of players in NHL history to win three Stanley Cups in a row across two different franchises.

The Oakville, Missouri, native etched his name in Blues history during the 2019 run to the Stanley Cup after scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime of the team's second-round Game 7 duel with the Dallas Stars.