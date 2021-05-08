'They're both set for a big year': Young St. Louis receiver duo of Mookie Cooper and Dominic Lovett turning heads at Mizzou

"I've seen two guys come in who are hungry and ready to work. Two dynamic playmakers we're excited to add to this offense."

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It's no secret that the St. Louis area has some of the best athletic talent in the country. What had been tough though, has getting some of that top talent to stat close to home and head to the University of Missouri. However, two new additions to the Mizzou football team in 2021 could prove you can be great, and stay home.

So far at spring, and the beginning of fall camp in Columbia, two young St. Louis area wide receivers have stolen at least part of the spotlight.

A freshman from East St. Louis, Dominic Lovett, and a redshirt freshman from Trinity, Mookie Cooper, have everyone around the Tigers talking.

"I've seen two guys come in who are hungry and ready to work. Two dynamic playmakers we're excited to add to this offense," graduate wide receiver Keke Chism said at Mizzou player media day. "From the first time they stepped on campus they've had a true professionalism about themselves, they're hungry, ready to learn, ready to work and do everything they can to contribute to this offense. We're excited to have them."

Lovett comes in as a true freshman 4-star recruit who starred for for East St. Louis and had offers from just about every school in the country, including Alabama, Oregon and Georgia. The 5-10, 179-pound playmaker has already shown a penchant for big plays in camp.

"Dom... dynamic down-the-field plays, can get down the sideline in a hurry... Really excited for them and think they're gonna have a good camp," senior receiver Barrett Banister said.

"Dominic, is just talented overall. He can play the slot, he can play outside and he's really just going to be a valuable playmaker," redshirt freshman quarterback and Chaminade High School grad Brady Cook said.

Cooper's situation is a bit different, but the excitement is just as high in Columbia.

After a year at Ohio State, Cooper decided to transfer to Mizzou, where he'll be a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility. So far, Cooper's speed has made all of his teammates take notice.

"I think they're an exciting group. They're both incredibly fast and dynamic playmakers. Great personalities, honestly, to have in the receiver room. I think they both bring a unique style of play. Mookie is very quick. Can cut as fast as anyone I've ever seen, honestly. I think he's going to be a really good player for us," Banister said.

"Speed, good hands and the ability to make people miss in open space. I feel like they're going to be a great talent for us," senior running back Tyler Badie said. "I think coming in with the swagger and demeanor they have, it's definitely going to show on the field."

The pair seem to be connecting with their starting quarterback too, with redshirt sophomore Connor Bazelak raving about his two new targets at player media day.

"I'm super excited I can work with them leading towards something," Bazelak said. "Spring was just practice, not really working towards a season. But now, I think they've been working hard in the offseason and the summer and I think they're both set for a big year."

It is a pretty stacked receiver room at Mizzou, with Chism, Banister, Tauskie Dove, Jay Maclin, JJ Hester and others competing with the two newcomers for playing time. But from the early reviews, the two St. Louis high school stars have made everyone take notice as the 2021 season draws closer.