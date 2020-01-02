PHILADELPHIA — Billikens at Saint Joseph’s Tonight at 5:30 p.m. (CT)

Saint Louis looks to make it three in a row on Saturday when it takes on the Saint Joseph's Hawks at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia. Game time is 5:30 p.m. (CT).



The game will be televised nationally on NBCSN, with Steve Schlanger and Ben Braun calling the action. It will be streamed exclusively on NBCSports.com/live for users who subscribe to NBCSN with their television package.

Please note that A-10 games airing on the league's national television partners (ESPN, NBCSN, CBS Sports Network, Stadium) WILL NOT be streamed on ESPN+. The radio broadcast will be carried on 106.5 The Arch (106.5 FM). As always, Billiken Hall of Famers Bob Ramsey and Earl Austin Jr. will be on the radio call.



The Billikens, who have won three in a row, enter Saturday's game 16-5 overall and 5-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. They are coming off a 77-76 overtime victory at La Salle on Wednesday. Saint Joseph's is 4-17 overall and 0-8 in the A-10.



Here are five additional facts in advance of Saturday's game against Saint Joseph's:



1 // Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French continue to be the only teammates in NCAA Division I both averaging a double-double.



2 // Goodwin has exactly 1,000 career points. He is the 32nd Billiken to reach the 1,000-point milestone and only the 10th to hit 1,000 as a junior.



3 // Yuri Collins is the Billikens' new record holder for most assists in a season by a freshman (118 and counting…). He is in a tight race with Arizona's Nico Mannion and Eastern Washington's Ellis Magnusson for most assists per game by a freshman in the NCAA this season.



4 // French, already SLU's all-time blocked shots leader with 180 rejections and counting, is tied with Billiken great Joe Wiley for seventh with 746 career rebounds.



5 // Tay Weaver's 3-pointer in the first half at La Salle gave him 150 career 3-pointers (126 at Eastern Kentucky; 24 at Saint Louis). As a point of reference for SLU fans, the 150 career treys would rank ninth in Billikens history.



Up Next: The Billikens host Duquesne at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Game time is 6 p.m., and it will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest.

