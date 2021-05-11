SLU Basketball assistant coach Ford Stuen dies at age 29

Stuen was a rising star in the coaching profession. He leaves behind a wife and daughter, with another child due in August

ST. LOUIS — The Billiken basketball family is mourning the death of one of their coaches.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano confirmed that assistant coach Ford Stuen, 29, died on Tuesday morning. Late in the Billikens' 2020-2021 season, Stuen complained of pain in his stomach area. He was diagnosed with an infection and never recovered, even after antibiotics and a medically-induced coma. Stuen had been hospitalized since Easter.

Stuen played four years at Oklahoma State under his uncle, and now current SLU basketball head coach Travis Ford. He graduated from Oklahoma State in 2016.

Stuen leaves behind a wife, Courtney, and a daughter, Lucy. The family is expecting another child in August.

Stuen was a rising star in the coaching profession and earned notice on a national level. In his first year as an assistant at SLU, he was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' 30 under 30 list highlighting the best coaches under 30 years old across college basketball.

A native of Henderson, Kentucky, Stuen played in high school at Henderson County before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

At Oklahoma State, Stuen was a first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection and was a 46.2 percent shooter in 27 games for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State made the NCAA Tournament three times during his playing career.

At SLU, Stuen's main duties as assistant coach included recruiting, on-court coaching with guards, scouting and statistical breakdown. Before being promoted to assistant coach, Stuen served for three years as the team's director of player development.