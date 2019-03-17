NEW YORK — The Saint Louis University Billikens are goin dancin'.
SLU beat the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 55-53 to claim the Atlantic 10 tournament title.
This secures the Bills a spot in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
The Billikens were a sixth-seeded team. St. Bonaventure was the fourth-seeded team.
On Saturday, SLU took down second-seed Davidson 67-44 to advance to the A-10 championship game.
This is a developing story and will be updated.