NEW YORK — The Saint Louis University Billikens are goin dancin'.

SLU beat the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 55-53 to claim the Atlantic 10 tournament title.

This secures the Bills a spot in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The Billikens were a sixth-seeded team. St. Bonaventure was the fourth-seeded team.

On Saturday, SLU took down second-seed Davidson 67-44 to advance to the A-10 championship game.

READ MORE:

This is a developing story and will be updated.