ST. LOUIS — Another SLU star is announcing his entrance into the NBA Draft pool.

Saint Louis University Billikens forward Hasahn French announced he was entering the draft pool on Twitter Tuesday but made it clear he would be maintaining his eligibility throughout, with the possibility of returning to SLU for his senior season.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the ability and drive to play the sport that I love. I want to thank my family for always providing me their unwavering support. To coach Ford and everyone at SLU - Thank you for taking the chance on a kid from Middletown, NY. I'm team blue for life," French wrote on Twitter. "I am announcing today that I am entering my name in the 2020 NBA Draft. I will maintain my eligibility throughout this process. It has always been my dream to play in the NBA, and I'm extremely thankful to everyone who has helped me get to this point in my career."

French is SLU's career and single season leader in blocks, and was named to the Atlantic 10's second team and all-defensive team this past season and led the entire A-10 in rebounding. French is one of only two active players in the NCAA Division 1 with 200-plus career blocks, 170-plus career assists and 85-plus career steals.

French's announcement comes on the same day fellow junior Jordan Goodwin announced he was also entering the NBA Draft pool.

