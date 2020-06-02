ST. LOUIS — Jordan Goodwin scored 20 points and Hasahn French collected his 10th double-double of the season, but Duquesne escaped Chaifetz Arena with an 82-68 Atlantic 10 Conference victory over Saint Louis Wednesday night.

Goodwin tallied 20 or more points for a fifth time this season. Javonte Perkins scored 16 points, French registered 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, and Tay Weaver canned four 3-pointers for 12 points.

French added four assists and three blocks, while Yuri Collins notched five assists for the Billikens (17-6, 6-4 A-10).

Marcus Weathers tossed in 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Duquesne (17-5, 7-3). Sincere Carry had 14 points and eight assists, Michael Hughes contributed 11 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Baylee Steele posted 10 points and seven rebounds.

Saint Louis trailed by eight at halftime but used a 9-2 spurt to trail 42-41 just two minutes into the second half.

After Duquesne responded with an 8-0 run for a 50-41 advantage, SLU made it a one-possession game again, 50-48, by scoring seven straight points.

However, the Billikens missed an opportunity to tie or take the lead, and Duquesne took command with a 12-2 flurry for a 62-50 lead at the 11:52 mark. Saint Louis drew to within eight points twice, but two free throws with 7:04 remaining gave Duquesne a double-digit edge for good.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half until Duquesne's Evan Buckley hit a 3-pointer to put the Dukes in front 24-18.

Duquesne led by 10 before Weaver buried two treys to trim the margin to four, 31-27, with 2:53 left. The Dukes answered with a 9-2 run before another Weaver triple made it 40-32 at the break.

The Billikens play at Dayton Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. (CST). The game will be carried by CBS Sports Network.

