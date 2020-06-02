ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have unveiled the ballot for the 2020 Cardinals Hall of Fame class, and it is in a word, loaded.

Two National Baseball Hall of Famers and other Cardinals legends are going to give fans some tough decisions when it comes to voting.

Let's take a look at the candidates.

Steve Carlton

A member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, "Lefty" had a 3.10 ERA and 66 complete games with the Cardinals from 1965-1971 before being traded to Philadelphia.

Keith Hernandez

Arguably the greatest defensive first baseman in MLB history, Hernandez played with St. Louis from 1974-1983. He was the NL co-MVP in 1979 after batting .344 with 48 doubles. Hernandez won a World Series with the 1982 Cardinals.

Tommy Herr

The second baseman during the "Whiteyball" era, Herr was one of the most popular Cardinals of the 1980s. He hit .274 with 1,021 hits and 152 stolen bases in 1,029 games with the Cardinals. In 1985, Herr drove in 110 runs while hitting just eight home runs. He's still the last player in history to reach 100+ RBI with fewer than 10 home runs.

Matt Morris

Morris was a key component on the Cardinals' staff in the late '90s and early '00s. He went 101-62 with a 3.61 ERA in 206 games for the Cardinals. Morris was a two-time All-Star with the Cardinals and won four division titles during his time in St. Louis.

Edgar Renteria

Renteria was a three-time All-Star in his six seasons in St. Louis. He also won two Gold Glove awards and three Silver Slugger awards as a Cardinal. Renteria hit .330 in 2003, a single-season record for a Cardinals shortstop.

Lee Smith

National Baseball Hall of Famer Lee Smith pitched for the Cardinals from 1990-1993. A reliever, Smith had 160 saves and a 2.90 ERA in St. Louis. Smith was a three-time All-Star as a Cardinal and his 160 saves was a Cardinal record until Jason Isringhausen broke it in 2007.

John Tudor

In five seasons as a Cardinal, the lefty Tudor had a 2.52 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. Tudor has the best winning percentage and lowest ERA among all Cardinals pitchers with at least 750 innings pitched. Tudor helped pitch the Cardinals to NL titles in 1985 and 1987.

Voting for the Cardinals Hall of Fame will open on March 1, and conclude on April 17.

Two players from this year's ballot will be selected for induction, along with a "veteran player" chosen by the Hall of Fame's red ribbon committee.

Fans can vote at cardinals.com/HOF starting on March 1.

