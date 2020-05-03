ST. LOUIS — So far through four weeks in the XFL, the St. Louis BattleHawks look to have one of the most electric players in the entire league.

The BattleHawks quarterback is decimating defenses and is now getting some recognition for his impressive start in the XFL. On Tuesday night, Jordan Ta'amu was named the league's Star of the Week for his performance against Seattle.

Against the Dragons, Ta'amu threw for 264 yards on 20-27 passing and a touchdown to De'Mornay Pierson-El. Ta'amu also led the BattleHawks in rushing on Saturday, running for 63 yards.

Ta'amu said Wednesday his game against Seattle is what their game plan is all about.

"I'm a dual-threat guy. I love running and I love throwing. And that's what defense has to worry about," Ta'amu said.

Ta'amu has flexed his dual threat muscles so far through four games in the XFL. He is currently in the top five in the league in passing (2nd with 876) and rushing yards (5th with 186).

As an added bonus, Ta'amu had some family in the stands at The Dome. His mom, dad and sister came in all the way from his native Hawaii to see him dismantle the Dragons.

So far, Ta'amu and Houston quarterback Phillip Walker seem to have distanced themselves from the rest of the league when it comes to MVP discussion.

But for now, Ta'amu is still just focused on racking up wins for his team.

"It's been good. A huge win for us. A team effort, but super honored and blessed to get the MVP for the week," Ta'amu said.

St. Louis will face a tough test on Sunday, as they travel to D.C. to match up against the Defenders.

