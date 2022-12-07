St. Louis Battlehawks reveal 2023 jersey

Here's the look the Battlehawks selected for the new season.

ST. LOUIS — The Battlehawks are back for 2023 with new gear. The look for the jerseys was revealed Wednesday.

The team previewed the look Tuesday with a social media post showing a black and white image of fabric, white and gray stitches, and a stylized "St." for "St. Louis."

The uniform, revealed on ESPN Wednesday, was bright blue with white and gray stitching.

The team's home jersey will feature a Deep Sky dark uniform while on the road features a Jet Gray light color. The Battlehawk helmet will include the wings of the winged sword primary logo of the team.

The stenciling number set on the jerseys is an ode to the history of manufacturing a jet aircraft in St. Louis and the chrome accent on the shoulder is a nod to the Gateway Arch, according to the St. Louis Battlehawks press release.

The uniforms were designed in partnership with Under Armour.

The uniforms say "Blood, Sweat, Respect” on the inside of the collar. This is a message from owners to players.

“We have built an incredibly strong relationship with Under Armour over the years as our trusted partner with Project Rock,” said XFL Owner Dwayne Johnson in a news release.

The Battlehawks are back in The Dome after the league suspended operations in 2020.

The new XFL season is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. No official regular season schedule has been announced at this time.

For more information about season tickets, prices and benefits, visit the XFL website here.