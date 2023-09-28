XFL, USFL announce merger to create single spring football league

Changes could be coming for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Battlehawks may have some new opponents next season.

The XFL and United States Football League on Thursday announced their intention to merge. Both eight-team leagues played seasons during the NFL offseason with games airing on ABC, NBC, Fox, ESPN and FX.

The announcement, which was released on joint letter head, said the deal still needs to be approved by regulators.

"This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together," the release said.

Both teams used hub systems in 2023. The XFL had teams practice in Arlington, Texas, at the league hub, but the games were played in the eight different cities. The USFL used a hub model in 2022, hosting all games in Birmingham. In 2023, they altered the hub plan, hosting games in three different cities.

The announcement was light on specifics, so it remains unclear how the merger could affect the Battlehawks.