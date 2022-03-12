Cardinal Ritter wins school's first-ever Missouri state football championship

Cardinal Ritter beat Reeds Spring High School 46-7 for the Class 3 state title on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cardinal Ritter College Prep won its first Missouri State Football Championship Saturday afternoon.

Cardinal Ritter beat Reeds Spring High School 46-7 for the Class 3 state title at Faurot Field on the University of Missouri's campus.

Marvin Burks Jr. had four touchdowns throughout the game, rushing for 118 yards. He also had nine tackles on the defensive side. Burks is committed to play as a defensive back for Ole Miss this fall.

Fredrick Moore rushed for 157 yards, two touchdowns and also had an interception. He is set to play with Michigan in the fall as a receiver.

Cardinal Ritter's first Missouri State Football Championship capped off an undefeated season, ending the season 14-0.

Cardinal Ritter joins East St. Louis, Francis Howell, St. Mary's and CBC high schools as Football State Champions this season.

Find more information about the local state champions here.