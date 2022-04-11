Week 11 of Tackle Hunger collects over 1,300 pounds of food

Week 11 saw Highland and Mascoutah high schools go head-to-head to see which team could collect the most non-perishable food for Operation Food Search.

HIGHLAND, Ill. — In Week 11 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, Highland and Mascoutah high schools collected over $2,300 worth of food.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools in the game of the week competing head-to-head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

Mascoutah collected 368 pounds of food, and Highland collected 978 pounds of food. In total, the two high schools combined for 1,346 pounds of non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $2,355.50.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 337 people for one day! All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

Our game of the week will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday as Highland hosts Mascoutah.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.