Week 2: Help 5 On Your Side 'Tackle Hunger' with Mater Dei and Breese Central

Tackle Hunger saw an impressive kick off in Week 1 with Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt North collecting 594 pounds of donated food, valued at $1,596 in total.

BREESE, Ill. — Week 1 of 5 On Your Side's "Tackle Hunger" initiative was a rousing success and Week 2 heads to Illinois for one of the best rivalries in the area.

5 On Your Sideline's "Tackle Hunger" game of the week for Week 2 will be Mater Dei against Breese Central in the battle of Breese.

Mater Dei is coming off a 13-2 loss in Week 1 to Waterloo, with Central riding high off a 35-19 win over Wesclin in Week 1.

On the field, Francis Howell topped Zumwalt North 45-0.

“Tackle Hunger,” is a partnership with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union to help support Operation Food Search as part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132.

The GIVE 75 campaign started this summer as a way to support organizations in the St. Louis area doing hard work to improve the community. 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 received a $75,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation and distributed the money among 10 selected organizations.