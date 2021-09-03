Illinois to allow for increased fans at outdoor high school sports

The increase in allowed attendance is only for outdoor sports

ILLINOIS, USA — More spectators will be able to watch high school sports outdoors in Illinois this spring.

In a tweet Monday, the Illinois High School Association announced new guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The Department has deemed that IHSA schools located in regions in Phase 4 of COVID-19 mitigation can increase spectators for outdoor events from 50 people to 20% of the venue's capacity.

All of the counties in Illinois are currently in Phase 4.

The increase in allowed attendance is only for outdoor sports.

Boys soccer and football are getting ready to begin games in Illinois, with football's opening week coming on March 19.

