Week 2 of Tackle Hunger raises more than $12,000 for Operation Food Search

Central and Mater Dei stepped up in a big way collecting more than 4,000 pounds of food for Tackle Hunger.

Example video title will go here for this video

BREESE, Ill. — In Week 2 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, the town of Breese, Illinois, went above and beyond.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head to head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

Week 2 saw Breese Central and Mater Dei go head-to-head to see which team could collect the most non-perishable food for Operation Food Search.

Central tallied 4,203 pounds of donated food, and Mater Dei checked in with 2,753 pounds. In total, the two schools came in with 6,956 pounds of donated, non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $12,173. The Mater Dei High School Activity Fund also donated $281.29 to the cause.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 1,739 people for one day. All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

On the field, Mater Dei held onto their Milk Bowl trophy with a 27-14 win over Central.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.

So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 7,868 pounds of food for Operation Food Search.