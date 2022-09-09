Week 3 of Tackle Hunger raises nearly $2,000 for Operation Food Search

In the third week of Tackle Hunger food drive, Kirkwood and Eureka collected more than 1,100 pounds of food.

EUREKA, Mo. — In Week 3 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, Kirkwood and Eureka high schools collected more than a half-ton of food.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head to head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

Week 3 saw Kirkwood and Eureka go head-to-head to see which team could collect the most non-perishable food for Operation Food Search.

Kirkwood tallied 382 pounds of donated food, and Eureka checked in with 745 pounds. In total, the two schools came in with 1,127 pounds of donated, non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $1,972.55.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 282 people for one day. All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

On the field, the Wildcats won at home 31-30 against the Pioneers on a walk-off kick.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.