Week 4: Help 5 On Your Side 'Tackle Hunger' with O'Fallon and Edwardsville

So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 8,995 pounds of food for Operation Food Search.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — 5 On Your Side's "Tackle Hunger" initiative has already made a huge impact in the community after just three weeks. And Week 4 promises to be another great matchup, with O'Fallon Township High School traveling to Edwardsville.

Both teams enter the game undefeated coming off massive shutout wins. The Edwardsville Tigers have a 3-0 record after a 56-0 win over Soldan. The Panthers of O'Fallon are also 3-0 and defeated Waubonsie Valley 40-0 last week.

Edwardsville and O'Fallon will face off on the field in Week 4, but also off the field collecting non-perishable food items for Operation Food Search as part of our Tackle Hunger initiative.

Francis Howell collected 594 pounds to Fort Zumwalt North's 318 in Week 1, and Breese Central collected 4,203 pounds to Mater Dei's 2,753. In Week 3, Kirkwood tallied 382 pounds of donated food, and Eureka checked in with 745 pounds.

“Tackle Hunger,” is a partnership with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union to help support Operation Food Search as part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132.