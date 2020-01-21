BOSTON — After a huge win against the Los Angeles Lakers, St. Louis native and Celtics player Jayson Tatum donated his jersey and shoes to help raise money for those affected by the Australian bushfires.

The Celtics shared a video of Tatum signing his shoes and jersey to give to Tyson Beck. Beck is a freelance designer and artist. The Celtics said his donation will help raise money for those affected by the Australian bushfires.

Tatum also had one heck of a game against LeBron James and the Lakers.

He had 27 points and the Celtics beat the Lakers 139-107.

