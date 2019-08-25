ST. LOUIS —

CBC grad Joey Vitale was inducted in the St. Louis Amateur Hockey Hall of Fame Saturday night.

The amateur hockey hall of fame was created to celebrate those who support, promote and expand amateur hockey throughout the St. Louis region showing leadership and integrity.

Vitale was drafted 195th overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins and also played for the Arizona Coyotes.

As a kid, Vitale played in the 1999 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament with the St. Louis Blues minor ice hockey team.

Back in January, the St. Louis Blues tweeted a video on when Vitale found out he was going to be inducted.

