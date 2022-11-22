Albert Pujols wins Comeback Player of the Year in final season

On Tuesday, Pujols was named the National League Comeback Player of the Year, capping off his milestone-filled 22nd season.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols won one more award in the final season of his historic career.

On Tuesday, Pujols was named the National League Comeback Player of the Year, capping off his milestone-filled 22nd season.

Pujols hit .270 with 24 home runs in 2022. It was his highest batting average since 2014 and his most home runs since 2016.

After struggling in the first half of the season, Pujols was named to the All-Star team by the commissioner's office as a 'special selection' alongside Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera.

After taking part in the Mid-Summer Classic, Pujols caught fire in the second half, hitting 17 of his 24 home runs in August, September and October. He rode that hot streak into the 700-home run club and helped lead the Cardinals to a division title.

Pujols won the Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship at this year's Musial Awards and was awarded the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award at this year's ESPYs.

He was a finalist for a Silver Slugger award at designated hitter but lost to Josh Bell.

Pujols is the third Cardinals player to win the award, which MLB started in 2005. Chris Carpenter won in 2009 and Lance Berkman won in 2011.

Justin Verlander was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year.

He returned from Tommy John surgery to win the American League Cy Young Award and help his Houston Astros win the World Series. He led the American League with a 1.75 ERA and compiled an 18-4 record.