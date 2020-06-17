Baseball may not be back, but Ballpark Village is with a new look

“This phase 2 and the development that’s continued has been part of an evolution to really develop a new neighborhood,” Mike LaMartina said.

ST. LOUIS — There’s no game or 40,000 screaming fans inside of Busch Stadium, just a couple of Cardinals working out, and a few fans daydreaming of their summer happy place.

“You walk through the gates and you just forget about all the sadness and uncertainty in the world, and we really miss it,” Cardinals fan Lisa Lock said.

When baseball returns is anyone’s guess, but when Busch Stadium does open its gates, fans will notice something new right across the street.

“Sports & Social is our new bar, restaurant, and social gaming venue here at Ballpark Village,” Chief Revenue Officer at Ballpark Village, Mike LaMartina said.

Inside, fans can beat the heat and enjoy a few arcade games, or just have some quality relaxing time, safely, of course. LaMartina said all staff will be wearing face masks, there are signs to help encourage social distancing and they have placed tables more than six feet apart.

“All of our gameplay is regulated in a way that we’re providing you the ping pong paddles, the balls, we’re sanitizing them when we give them to you and give them back,” he said.

Along with the addition of Sports & Social, LaMartina said Loews Hotel is now open, they have a new store called Baseballism which all fans should enjoy, and office space in the new PWC Pennant Building. With the addition of these, plus OneLife Fitness and PBR St. Louis, LaMartina believes Ballpark Village will attract even more visitors and feel like home for some.

When the Cardinals are playing, this will be the place to be, LaMartina said. But Cardinals fans like Lisa Lock, said seeing the new additions to Ballpark Village is bittersweet.

“Kind of just makes me miss it even more, so I wish the season would go ahead and get started so we can see all these big crowds down here and check it all out,” she said.

Sports & Social and the new pavilion opened their doors Wednesday afternoon. They will be open Tuesday through Sunday with live music Thursday through Sunday.

Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.