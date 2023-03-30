Cardinals release opening day lineup

ST. LOUIS — Play ball! Hours before their opening day game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cardinals have released their lineup.
Cardinals opening-day starter Miles Mikolas will take the mound and throw the first pitch of the 2023 season at 3:10 p.m. Willson Contreras will fill the shoes of Yadier Molina, who had been the team's opening-day catcher since the 2005 Major League Baseball season.
Here's the lineup:
- Second base: Brendan Donovan
- Left field: Lars Nootbaar
- First base: Paul Goldschmidt
- Third base: Nolan Arenado
- Catcher: Willson Contreras
- Center field: Tyler O'Neill
- Designated hitter: Nolan Gorman
- Right fielder: Jordan Walker
- Shortstop: Tommy Edman
- Starting pitcher: Miles Mikolas
Here's the full 26-player roster:
Click here for a guide to the uniform numbers of the team's active roster as of opening day.