Cardinals release opening day lineup

ST. LOUIS — Play ball! Hours before their opening day game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cardinals have released their lineup.

Cardinals opening-day starter Miles Mikolas will take the mound and throw the first pitch of the 2023 season at 3:10 p.m. Willson Contreras will fill the shoes of Yadier Molina, who had been the team's opening-day catcher since the 2005 Major League Baseball season.