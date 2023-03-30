x
STL Cardinals

Cardinals release opening day lineup

The Cardinals have released the lineup for their opening day game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

ST. LOUIS — Play ball! Hours before their opening day game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cardinals have released their lineup.

Cardinals opening-day starter Miles Mikolas will take the mound and throw the first pitch of the 2023 season at 3:10 p.m. Willson Contreras will fill the shoes of Yadier Molina, who had been the team's opening-day catcher since the 2005 Major League Baseball season.  

Here's the lineup:

  • Second base: Brendan Donovan
  • Left field: Lars Nootbaar
  • First base: Paul Goldschmidt
  • Third base: Nolan Arenado
  • Catcher: Willson Contreras
  • Center field: Tyler O'Neill
  • Designated hitter: Nolan Gorman
  • Right fielder: Jordan Walker
  • Shortstop: Tommy Edman
  • Starting pitcher: Miles Mikolas

Here's the full 26-player roster:

Click here for a guide to the uniform numbers of the team's active roster as of opening day.

