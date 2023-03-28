Going to opening day? Here's the schedule leading up to the first pitch

From a pep rally, to the Clydesdales and first pitch, there's a lot to take in on opening day. Here's a schedule of what to expect on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — Play ball!

One of the most important days in St. Louis is here. Opening day for the Cardinals is on Thursday, March 30 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Before the gates open at Busch Stadium, fans can stop by the official opening day pep rally at Ballpark Village. Fredbird, his team and others will be on hand to welcome fans as well as give away prizes and tickets to Cardinals games.

12 p.m.

Busch Stadium's gates will open at noon and fans aged 21 and older will receive a magnet featuring the 2023 Cardinals schedule, courtesy or Budweiser.

12:05 p.m. - 1:50 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays will each have batting practice for 50 minutes during the timeframe (subject to change).

2:25 p.m.

The pregame ceremonies will include the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales taking the field as per tradition in St. Louis.

Fredbird, Team Fredbird and Cardinals ownership and management are introduced to the crowd.

A special tribute video, introduction to the Cardinals Hall of Famers and recognition of the 2022 N.L. Central Division Championship will take place.

2:50 p.m.

The Cardinals visiting Blue Jays will be introduced.

3:00 p.m.

The Canadian National Anthem will be performed by violinist Abigail Stahlschmidt.

3:01 p.m.

The U.S. National Anthem will be performed with Color Guard presentation by the Ft. Leonard Wood Joint Service Color Guard.

3:05 p.m.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by National Baseball Hall of Famer Scott Rolen and Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday.

3:10 p.m.

Cardinals opening day starter Miles Mikolas will take the mound and throw the first pitch of the 2023 season.