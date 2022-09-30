Cardinals ticket prices rise for Pujols & Molina's last regular-season homestand

Cardinals fans have an opportunity to sign a congratulations card for the Cardinals legends.

ST. LOUIS — This weekend marks the last regular season homestand for Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadi Molina.

It’s no surprise ticket prices have increased on the secondary market, given the legendary status of Pujols and Molina in Cardinals Nation.

If you’re planning on going to see the future hall-of-famers in their last regular season home game at Busch, prepare to shell out the big bucks.

According to Tickpick, the average price for the Cardinals/Pirates match-up is $174. Compare that to just $83 before Pujols announced his retirement in March. For any fans looking to attend, the “get-in” price for a physical seat is a whopping $140, while a Standing Room Only ticket is $87.

Also, Friday evening you can give Molina and Pujols a big 'thank you' outside Ballpark Village. Baseball fans can sign seven-foot tall thank you cards for the retiring ballplayers. From 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. Friday evening, the cards will be available at the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village. You can also sign the card Saturday at the Budweiser Terrace inside Busch Stadium before the game and during the early innings.