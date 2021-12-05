Tickets for select Cardinals June games go on sale this week

Capacity is set to increase at Busch Stadium and the team is ready to release tickets for the first part of the June schedule

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are releasing single-game tickets for their first two home matchups in June later this week.

Tickets for the weekend series from June 3-6 against the Cincinnati Reds and the two-game interleague series from June 8-9 against the Cleveland Indians will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14, at noon central time.

Each of the games is a promotional date with giveaways like a mystery road alternate blue jersey and Cardinals bucket hat.

You can check out the entire promotional schedule by clicking here. You can get tickets at Cardinals.com.

The Cardinals recently received approval from the City of St. Louis to increase capacity at Busch Stadium by roughly 10,000 fans. Those changes are effective as of May 21 for the series against the Chicago Cubs.

To accommodate the increase of guests at the ballpark, gate times will open two hours before first pitch on Friday-Sunday games and one-and-a-half hours before first pitch on Monday-Thursday games.

So far this season, Busch Stadium has been limited to up to 32% capacity. The stadium has 46,000 seats, which means up to 14,720 tickets have been sold per game. The team has been selling tickets month-by-month to be flexible with any changing COVID-19 health protocols, case trends and vaccine rates. Additional ticket details for the remainder of the June schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Cardinals have made several changes this season to help keep fans safe, including spacing out ticket groups, requiring masks, switching to mobile-only ticketing and banning most bags from being brought into the stadium.

With the capacity increase, the team is looking to hire ushers and event staff. Interested applicants can visit cardinals.com//jobs.