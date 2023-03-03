Budding international sensation Lars Nootbaar enters 2023 as breakout candidate for Cardinals

He's got the biggest smile in Cardinals camp and has become a fan favorite for Team Japan. But Lars Nootbaar doesn't let success get to his head.

JUPITER, Fla. — I'm guessing it's probably pretty hard to become a fan favorite for two different teams on two different continents. Lars Nootbaar has accomplished that feat in almost no time at all.

When he returns to the Cardinals from World Baseball Classic duty, Nootbaar will be a prime candidate for a breakout 2023 in the majors. But for now, he's living it up as the first player not born in Japan to suit up for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

"It's a pretty special moment for me and my family especially," Nootbaar said at Cardinals spring training camp in Jupiter in February. "My mom was born and raised there, for me to bring here back and play for team Japan in the Tokyo Dome, where she saw so many games growing up, it's a pretty special moment. When I got that call, it was like a second debut for me and my family. I think my mom was pretty pumped. She may have been even more excited about that than the debut itself. Just really proud and thankful they've allowed me to represent Team Japan."

Nootbaar has already made his mark for Team Japan, bringing the Cardinals' "pepper grinder" celebration to the team, becoming fast friends with Shohei Ohtani and creating a new chorus of "Nooooooots" at the Tokyo Dome.

The 25-year-old from El Segundo, California, has always been an easy player for Cardinals nation to root for. And his big smile and infectious personality is really just a byproduct of being thankful for the opportunity in front of him.

"It's just understanding the position I'm in. I'm playing baseball for a living, coming out here to Florida, playing in nice weather, there's no reason to really be upset. I get to hang around some of my best friends in the world, play baseball... that's my job. So it's a pretty cool opportunity I get to do. I worked manual labor in 2020, so that versus this, I take this 10 out of 10 days. It puts things in perspective. We're playing a game for a living, so I'm pretty happy about it," Nootbaar said.

When he does return to Cardinals camp, Nootbaar will be in the middle of a tough competition for playing time in the St. Louis outfield.

Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Juan Yepez and upstart prospect Jordan Walker are all clamoring for a starting spot in the outfield along with Nootbaar, and some tough decisions will have to be made.

Nootbaar is looking to the Cardinals' veterans when molding his approach to being his best this spring.

"The same way I've approached every camp. With my tail on fire, trying to compete every single day. Nothing is given in this game and you can't be comfortable or satisfied," Nootbaar said. "We're going out there trying to win every single day, compete every single rep. You've got guys like Goldy and Nolan, they're obviously the blueprint for success. Seeing them never be comfortable, they're cage rats, they're always working, kind of makes it easy for young guys like myself to keep working and never be satisfied because those guys are the models."

Speaking of Nolan Arenado, the fellow California native got together with Nootbaar to hit quite a bit this offseason. And it turns out Arenado is as baseball-obsessed as he appears.

"He's intense, man. What you see is what you get. He's got that MJ, the Kobe in him, where he's just obsessed with the game. Every time I'm over there, he's watching swings, he's doing everything, which I love to do. Every time I'm around him he's making me better," Nootbaar said of Arenado.