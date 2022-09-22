Looking for Friday's Cardinals game? It's only on Apple TV

Friday's game, which starts at 9:15 p.m., will only be available on Apple TV. You don't need a subscription to watch the game, but you do need to take a few steps.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are heading toward the playoffs with history on the line, but Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be on Bally Sports Midwest.

Friday's game, which starts at 9:15 p.m., will only be available on Apple TV. You don't need a subscription to watch the game, but you do need to make sure your device is ready.

Here's how you can watch the game for free

No subscription is currently needed to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+, and the games are not subject to local blackouts.

However, you will need an Apple ID to watch the Friday night games on Apple TV+.

You can open the Apple TV app on your phone or streaming device, or other smart devices and select the game directly from there.

You can open the MLB.TV app, click on the Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to Apple TV.

You can visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in or create an Apple ID to watch the game online.

For more information on how to watch Apple TV+ games in 2022, click here.

As always, you can listen to the game on KMOX 1120, the official radio partner of the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what could be a playoff preview. Albert Pujols will continue his chase for 700 home runs against one of his former teams, and the Cardinals will try to inch closer to a division title.

The Dodgers have already locked up a division title and a first-round bye.

José Quintana will get the start for the Cardinals, but the Dodgers have not named a projected starter.