ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans will have some appointment television to watch on January 28.

MLB Network announced they will be airing a documentary on the Cardinals of the 1980's titled "Birds of a Different Game".

The documentary will highlight the "Whitey Ball" era of Cardinals baseball and the team's defense and speed focused teams during that era. The Cardinals won three National League pennants in the '80s, capturing the 1982 title against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The documentary is said to feature former Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, players Ozzie Smith and Keith Hernandez, broadcasters Bob Costas and Al Michaels and St. Louis native and noted Cardinals fan Jon Hamm.

"Birds of a Different Game: The '80s Cardinals" is set to air on Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. St. Louis time.

