'He really showed us how to give back': Urban League president remembers Lou Brock

"He looked me dead in my eyes and said, 'Michael, never let someone else's hatred and someone else's ignorance define who you are. Let your light shine'"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "On my fortieth birthday, he and his wife came by my office and surprised me with a jersey that he had hand-signed," Michael P. McMillan said.

McMillan had the jersey on display during a Zoom interview with 5 On Your Side on Monday afternoon.

"That's just a small example of the type of man Lou was in terms of giving his time and giving back to people," McMillan said.

McMillan, who serves as the president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, said Brock and his wife served as co-chairs of the organization's Whitney M. Young Society. The couple used their own generosity and connections to lead a group of donors to make sure the Urban League has the funding to work in the community for the last seven years.

"He was a strong advocate for the advancement of the Black community but also a strong advocate for the entire community," McMillan said.

He describes him as a friend and a mentor, one who taught him the importance of maximizing time by serving others.

"He really showed us how to give back, how to be a man of your word, how to be a man of commitment and how to be a man of purpose," McMillan said.

He said he spoke with him about societal and racial issues that face St. Louis and the rest of the country.

"He answered me very clearly," McMillan said. "He looked me dead in my eyes and said, 'Michael, never let someone else's hatred and someone else's ignorance define who you are. Let your light shine.'"

McMillan said Brock was a sign of hope for young Black boys across America who aspired to play the sport he loved and excelled at, but he also inspired people of all backgrounds with how he treated people.