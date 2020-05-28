Cardinals' Wainwright challenges Astros' Verlander to golf match for charity

It seems the Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady match for charity gave Adam Wainwright an idea...

ST. LOUIS — Like most sports fans around the country, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was tuned into "The Match, Champions for Charity" golf showdown on Sunday. And it seems the duel between team Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning and team Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady gave the Cardinals' veteran an idea.

During the match, which was played to raise money for COVID-19 relief, Wainwright tweeted, "Gotta root for my favorite football player of all time Peyton Manning. In other news, I challenge future HOF'er @JustinVerlander to a match at my home course Frederica Golf Club for charity. I win, donation goes to @BigLeagueImpact. You win, you pick it."

Well, that certainly got the attention of baseball fans online.

Verlander then responded, saying, "Done!!! Sounds like a great bet. I'll notify my charity @WinsforWarriors that a donation is coming from @UncleCharlie50."

So, it looks like we may actually get a Wainwright vs. Verlander golf match up for charity.

Wainwright sent a few more tweets asking fans what the format should be and if they should get some PGA professionals involved. He also tagged a few former Major Leaguers who play a lot of golf to see if they'd be interested in playing as well, including Mark Mulder, Kyle Lohse and Jason Isringhausen.