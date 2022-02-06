Everything you need to know about NASCAR in St. Louis

The biggest racing weekend in St. Louis history has arrived. From start times, to TV info and other events happening at the track, here's what you need to know.

MADISON, Ill. — The biggest weekend in St. Louis racing history has arrived. And there is quite a bit to know about the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

From the actual NASCAR Cup race on Sunday, to the concerts, to the TV information and everything in between, there's a lot you may want to know.

Here are some of the big things to note as NASCAR comes to town.

Why is this race such a big deal in St. Louis?

While the track in Madison, Illinois, has hosted numerous racing events over the years, it has never hosted a NASCAR Cup Race. The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be the first. The NASCAR Cup circuit is the biggest in North American motorsports, on par with Major League Baseball or the National Hockey League.

The track in Madison, Illinois, now named World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), will be the only track in the country this year to host NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA all in one year.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series race?

The Cup race, named the Enjoy Illinois 300, will run on Sunday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

How many laps is the Enjoy Illinois 300?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is a 300-mile race that will take 240 laps to complete. The track at World Wide Technology Raceway is 1.25 miles long.

How long is the Enjoy Illinois 300 going to take?

The time to complete NASCAR races varies, depending on the length of race, the weather and number of cautions in a given race.

It's safe to assume the 240 laps of the Enjoy Illinois 300 will take somewhere around three hours to complete.

How can I watch the Enjoy Illinois 300?

If you're not going to the track for the race on Sunday, you can watch on television. Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Here are the channel listings for FS1 on cable in the St. Louis area:

AT&T UVerse: 652/1652 HD

DirecTV: 219

DISH: 150

Spectrum: 43

Can I get tickets to the Enjoy Illinois 300?

Tickets for the race are officially sold out, and there will be no walk-up ticket options or general admission.

However, tickets are still available through the official resale site of the race, TicketSmarter.com.

Where can I park if I'm going to the race?

You will need a parking pass to park on-site this weekend at WWTR, or you can take public transportation.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long backups.

Public transportation will be available on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 through Madison and St. Clair County transit services providing bus connections from the Emerson Park MetroLink facility A free shuttle will be provided from the Emerson Park multi-modal facility in East St. Louis to the track.

Fans can also arrive via a rideshare app or taxi to be dropped off from IL 203 and Eagle Park Drive to Golf Road.

TRAFFIC & PARKING ROUTES! Please read and pass along. Road signs will be your friend. All roads lead to a highway. Do not panic, just try to get into the facility as fast and safe as possible! pic.twitter.com/eqat6eJIPd — WWT Raceway (@WWTRaceway) June 2, 2022

What can I bring into WWTR?

Permitted spectator items include one soft-sided cooler, plastic bottles and aluminum cans (no alcohol), binoculars, scanners, cameras, seat cushions and strollers.

You will not be allowed to bring in any alcoholic beverages, firearms or fireworks, glass containers, umbrellas, folding chairs, pets or laser pointers.

Clear bags are encouraged to expedite entry.

GATE GUIDELINES INFO HERE>>> https://t.co/9EsJdgibde



No beer through the gates. Seat cushions are allowed but can’t be wider than 21” frame. pic.twitter.com/lVb4OBy78O — WWT Raceway (@WWTRaceway) June 2, 2022

What other events are happening this weekend at the track?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 may be the crown jewel of the weekend, but there are plenty of other events taking place this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

On Friday, the track is hosting Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group, which will celebrate "The King".

A racing legend, Petty's 200 career wins are the most in NASCAR history.

There will be a Q&A with Petty, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series lap on the World Wide Technology track.

On Saturday, you can watch Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying at WWTR at 10 a.m.

You can also watch live racing in the form of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. That race will be 160 laps for 200 miles.

What concerts are on the schedule for the weekend?

There are some big names slated to perform this weekend at WWTR.

Nelly and Tim Dugger are scheduled to perform sometime between 4 and 9 p.m. on Saturday night at the turn 1 stage. The concerts are free with truck race admission.

Alexandra Kay, Jimmie Allen and Cole Swindell are slated to perform before the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday.