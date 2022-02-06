Pre-race events begin Thursday despite NASCAR Cup Series race selling out

The free, no-ticket-required Fan Fest at Ballpark Village takes place Thursday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — It’s NASCAR weekend in the St. Louis area.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series takes place on Sunday, and there is a lot to do inside and outside the track in Madison, Illinois.

Fan Fest starts at Together Credit Union Plaza in Ballpark Village, Thursday, with live music, driver appearances, show cars and a hauler parade down Clark Street.

This event is free, and no ticket is required:

The party starts at 4 p.m. with signings and appearances from Kyle Larson and Ben Rhodes.

Live music with Queens Boulevard 5-6:30 p.m.

Hauler Parade 6-7 p.m.

Show cars and trophy photo opportunities

Officials announced Wednesday that the race event on Sunday is sold out. The 57,000 seat grandstands, 1,200-plus campsites and dozens of hospitality suite areas will be full on race day.

Race officials said this is the first sell-out and largest single-day crowd ever at World Wide Technology Raceway. Ticketed fans will also be entertained by the Confluence Festival: Crossroads of Concert & Community with 30 bands on five stages and several interactive STEM activities.

Community youth programs will showcase robotics, karting and STEM through hands-on activities and a 16-team double-elimination e-sports tournament hosted live on the midway prior to Sunday’s race.

World Wide Technology Raceway aims to be home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region.