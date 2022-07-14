Blues sign 6 more players as free agency continues

The St. Louis Blues announced six additional signings today after free agency opened on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced Thursday six additional signings a day after NHL free agency opened.

Defenseman Scott Perunovich signed a one-year, one-way contract. The 23-year-old played 19 games with the Blues this past season. Perunovich battled an injury mid-season, resulting in surgery on his left wrist. He did return to the ice during the Blues' run in the playoffs, collecting four assists along the way.

Forward Nathan Walker also signed a one-year, one-way extension. The contract will begin before the 2023-2024 season. Walker played for the St. Louis Blues and their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, during the 2021-2022 season. The 31-year-old scored a hat trick in his first game of the season on December 9, 2021. In his NHL career, he has played 55 games and recorded 17 points.

Forward Joshua Leivo signed a one-year, one-way contract. Leivo spent most of the 2021-2022 season with the Carolina Hurricanes AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. He played seven games with Carolina, recording three points. The 29-year-old did win the AHL Playoff MVP with the Wolves as they won the Calder Cup Championship against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Forward Matthew Highmore signed a one-year, two-way contract. He recently played for the Vancouver Canucks, recording 12 points. The 26-year-old originally signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017.

Forward Anthony Angello signed a one-year, two-way contract. He spent most of the 2021-2022 season with Pittsburg Penguins' AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, recording 19 points in 44 games.