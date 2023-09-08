Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen suspected of drunk driving in Finland

The St. Louis Blues and Kasperi Kapanen released statements regarding the incident.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen is facing alcohol-related driving charges that happened in Finland last month.

According to a report on Thursday obtained by Finland national broadcast company Yle, a case linked to Kapanen was brought up to the district court of North Savo. It alleges that he is suspected of aggravated drunk driving.

The report states that the case will be heard in February 2024.

Kapanen released a statement regarding the charges:

“Last month I made an unacceptable error in judgment and take full responsibility for my actions. I offer my apologies to my family, the Blues organization, my teammates, and the fans. I understand the severity of my mistake and am committed to doing everything I can to earn back their trust.”

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong also released a statement regarding the incident:

“Today we became aware of the incident involving Kasperi and I have spoken with him and his agent. We are disappointed in his lapse of judgment and are entrusting him to make the necessary changes to avoid putting himself in a similar situation in the future.”

No comment has been released by the National Hockey League.

There has been no official statement or decision from the NHL or Blues if Kapanen will face a suspension or fine related to the charges.

The 27-year-old was claimed by the Blues after being placed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins In February.