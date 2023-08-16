Jamie Rivers named lead TV analyst for Blues TV broadcasts, replacing Darren Pang

Rivers is filling the hole left by Darren Pang, who left to take a similar position with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this year.

ST. LOUIS — A familiar voice for St. Louis sports fans will join the Bally Sports Midwest broadcasts for the St. Louis Blues.

Jamie Rivers signed a multi-year deal as the team's new lead analyst for local telecasts, Bally Sports announced Wednesday. Rivers is filling the hole left by Darren Pang, who left to take a similar position with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this year.

Rivers, a former defenseman for the Blues, has worked on Blues broadcasts for nearly a decade. He was an analyst on pregame and postgame shows, and has also worked on the Mid-States high school championship games.

In addition to his work on Blues broadcasts, Rivers is a co-host of The Fast Lane on 101 ESPN. He will continue in that role in addition to his work for Bally Sports.

“I’m extremely proud and excited for this opportunity,” Rivers said in the press release announcing his new contract. “Playing for the Blues was an honor, and now being able to broadcast Blues games is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to continue working alongside John Kelly and the rest of our amazing Bally Sports team.”

Rivers played 454 games in 11 season in the NHL, scoring 17 goals, tallying 49 assists and racking up 385 penalty minutes.

The press release said Rivers returned to St. Louis after his playing career and helped develop youth hockey players in the region through Synergy Hockey.