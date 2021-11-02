x
Blues prospect Perunovich out for rest of the year with shoulder injury

One of the Blues' top young prospects will be sidelined for the rest of the season
ST. LOUIS — One of the Blues' most highly-regarded prospects will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The Blues announced Thursday that defenseman Scott Perunovich will be out for the year with a left shoulder injury. He is scheduled to have surgery on Friday, Feb. 12 at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Orthopedic Center.

The Blues drafted Perunovich, 22, with the 45th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he won the 2020 Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player in the country.

During his 2019-20 season at UMD, Perunovich scored six goals and tallied 34 assists in 34 games.

Perunovich had spent time in St. Louis training camp and on the Blues' taxi squad during the 2020-21 season but has yet to make his NHL debut.

