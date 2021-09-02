Blues schedule shifted again, will play 7 straight games against Arizona

Having Coyotes fatigue yet, Blues fans?

ST. LOUIS — If Blues fans have Arizona Coyotes fatigue, this news probably isn't going to help.

The Blues' schedule is shifting again, and yes, that means more games against Arizona on the horizon.

Due to COVID-19 issues within the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche, the Blues and Coyotes have had to get creative to keep playing games. The Blues will now have seven in a row scheduled against Arizona.

The Blues and Coyotes game scheduled for April 15, has been moved up to Friday, Feb. 12. in Arizona. The Blues have already played the Coyotes in four straight games, dropping three of them. Now, St. Louis will head out to the desert for games on Feb. 12, Feb. 13 and Feb. 15.