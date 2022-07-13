David Perron signs with Detroit as Blues make other free agency signings

The St. Louis Blues announced many free agency signings, but also part ways with other players.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Free agency has begun in the NHL. It's the period in which the St. Louis Blues sign new players but part ways with others.

Free agency began at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with many players testing the market.

Blues announced before free agency began that they signed forward, Robert Thomas, to an eight-year, $65 million contract starting with the 2023-2024 season. Thomas was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2022-2023 season.

Blues also announced four different signings as of Wednesday afternoon.

Nick Leddy, who was traded to the Blues in March, signed a four-year contract extension worth $16 million. The defenseman scored 13 points in 29 games played with the Blues.

They also welcomed goalie Thomas Greiss who most recently played with the Detroit Red Wings. He signed a one-year contract worth $1.25 million. He has a career record of 155-120-37.

Greiss will become the backup goalie to current Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.

Two other notable signings include defenseman Noel Acciari to a one-year deal at $1.25 million and right winger Will Bitten to a two-year, two-way contract.

While the St. Louis Blues signed many players, others decided to test free agency, resulting in their signing elsewhere.

The St. Louis Blues biggest free agent, David Perron, decided to test the market as the Blues did not offer him a contract.

The Detroit Red Wings announced that David Perron has signed a two-year contract worth $4.75 million per year. Perron has had three stints with the Blues since his first season in 2007-2008.

The Washington Capitals announced they signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year contract at $3.3 million. Lindgren made five starts this season with the Blues, posting a 5-0 record. He spent most of his time in the American Hockey League with the Blues affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.