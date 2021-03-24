St. Louisans react to death of Blues legend Bob Plager

ST. LOUIS — Blues legend Bob Plager died in a crash on Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon. He was 78.
Plager was an original member of the Blues, joining the team as a defenseman in their inaugural season of 1967-68. He played 11 of his 14 years in the NHL in St. Louis, scoring 20 goals and notching 121 assists as a Blue. He also served as the team's captain for a few seasons in the 1970s.
As news started circulating about his death, current and former members of the Blues and other notable St. Louisans shared their memories of Plager.
Another longtime member of the Blues family, play-by-play announcer John Kelly, said he will remember Plager for his impact on and off the ice.
Hometown hero Pat Maroon said Plager always had a smile and a story for every occasion.
Another St. Louis kid who played for his hometown team sent his condolences as well.
Another former member of the Blues, Carlo Colaiacovo, also remembered Plager as an incredible storyteller and person.
The Cardinals tweeted a statement saying they felt Plager's love for the entire city.
"We loved Bobby and felt his love for St. Louis. Our hearts are with the Plager family, the Blues, and all who loved Bobby."
Media members who covered the team and other prominent St. Louisans also paid tribute to a man who represented the Blues for more than 50 years.