'Big Rig' gets hitched | Former Blues hero and St. Louis native Pat Maroon gets married

Our 'hometown hero' is having quite the 2020. Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs. Maroon!

ST. LOUIS — Oakville native and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon just can't get enough rings.

The now two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blues and Lightning recently added another ring to his collection, by marrying his long-time fiancé Francesca Vangel.

Vangel is the granddaughter of the late, famous St. Louis restauranteur, Charlie Gitto. After winning his first Stanley Cup with the Blues, Maroon famously took the Cup to Charlie Gitto's and ate toasted ravioli out of it.

Maroon is putting together quite a past 18 months or so.

After signing a one-year deal to play for his hometown team in St. Louis back ahead of the 2019 season, Maroon eventually helped lead the Blues to their first Stanley Cup in June of 2019, scoring a double overtime goal in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Stars.

Big year for Big Rig. Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Maroon! pic.twitter.com/1VsXnykSgf — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 2, 2020

Maroon then signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and beat those same Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final to go back-to-back as a champion.

Maroon resigned on a two-year deal with Tampa earlier this offseason.