Keith Tkachuk can't part with his OB Clark's hat for son Matthew's playoff hat trick

We all have our favorite hat... And former Blues forward Keith Tkachuk wasn't parting with his. Even if his son did just record a playoff hat trick.

CALGARY, AB — We all have a favorite hat. That one we won't part with no matter what. Well, it turns out St. Louis Blues legend Keith Tkachuk is just like us.

Keith was in the crowd on Wednesday night for the opening game of the second round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

Keith's son, Matthew, is a forward for Calgary and one of their top stars.

Matthew had one of the biggest games of his career on Wednesday night, netting a hat trick and leading the Flames through a wild Game 1 win over the Oilers.

The Flames were up 5-1 at one point in the second period, but the game ended up tied with 18 minutes left in the third period.

Matthew scored the final two goals of the game for the Flames, which finished off the 9-6 victory.

And while a flurry of hats hit the ice to celebrate Matthew's hat trick, his dad made sure his wasn't one of them.

In a video shared by Sportsnet, you can see Keith in the stands alongside daughter Taryn holding firm in his stance not to toss his hat.

"No! This is my favorite hat," you can see Keith say.

To make it even better, the hat in question seems to be from OB Clark's bar in St. Louis. OB Clark's is of course a popular hangout for Blues fans and players, with the team even bringing the Stanley Cup there in 2019.

Keith wasn't the only other Tkachuk in attendance on Wednesday night in Calgary.

Matthew's brother Brady, captain for the Ottawa Senators, was there with the family to support his brother as well.

