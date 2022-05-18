Looking to watch the Blues in Game 2 against the Avalanche? Here's how

The Avalanche lead the series 1-0 after the Blues lost in overtime Tuesday night.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night in Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche took Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Tuesday night, winning 3-2 in overtime.

If you're looking to watch Game 2 Thursday night, here are some things you might need to know.

What time is the Blues game Thursday night?

Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. CT for Game 2 against the Avalanche in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Where are the Blues playing?

The Blues are playing again in Colorado at the Ball Arena in Denver. The Avalanche are hosting the first two games of the series.

What channel can I watch the Blues game on?

According to the Blues website, you can watch the game on TNT. That's channel 108/1108 HD on AT&T U-verse, 245 on DirecTV and channel 49/781 on Spectrum.

When do the Blues play next?

The Blues will play Game 3 Saturday, May 21, against the Avalanche in St. Louis. Games 3 and 4 will be at the Enterprise Center.

What is the schedule for the Blues vs. Avalanche series?

The Blues will play in Colorado for the first two games of the series, then head back to St. Louis to play at Enterprise Center for the following two games. Here's the full schedule:

Game 1

St. Louis at Colorado - Final/OT: Avalanche 3, Blues 2

Game 2

St. Louis at Colorado - Thursday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 3

Colorado at St. Louis - Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4

Colorado at St. Louis - Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 5 (if necessary)

St. Louis at Colorado - Wednesday, May 25 at TBD time

Game 6 (if necessary)

Colorado at St. Louis - Friday, May 27 at TBD time