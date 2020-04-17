ST. LOUIS — Three days, three signings for the Blues during the NHL's pause.



The latest is forward Mackenzie MacEachern, who on Friday agreed to a two-year, $1.8 million one-way contract ($900,000 average annual value).



The 26-year-old MacEachern, who is playing out a one-year, $750,000 one-way contract signed Feb. 9, 2019, would have been a restricted free agent at the end of this season; he has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 51 games this season.



MacEachern made his NHL debut in the 2018-19 seasonand has 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in 80 games playing a fourth-line role.



"Mackenzie MacEachern is a very good utility forward in the sense that he gets in on the forecheck, bangs bodies, elite skater in the NHL, which allows him to do those things," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. "He found a good role with our group and I think the next challenge for him is to maybe grab some penalty killing time as we move forward."



On Wednesday, the Blues agreed to terms with forward Sammy Blais on a two-year, $3 million contract and on Thursday, defenseman Marco Scandella, who could have been an unrestricted free agents agreed to terms on a four-year, $13.1 million contract.



The Blues are now down to defenseman Vince Dunn and forward Jacob de la Rose as remaining RFA's. Captain Alex Pietrangelo and veterans Jay Bouwmeester and Troy Brouwer can become UFA's at the end of the season.



The Blues are getting a batter understanding with their salary cap situation, where the cap number will go and what it will be moving forward with the latest signings and what will be left in regards to signing Pietrangelo, who is in the last year of a seven-year, $45.5 million ($6.5 million AAV) contract. Pietrangelo is being paid $7.5 million this season and having one of his best seasons with 52 points, including a career-high 16 goals, in 70 games.



Armstrong said the uncertainty of the salary cap moving forward didn't have an affect on the latest signings.



"I think it's been relatively smooth for us," Armstrong said. "The salary cap, I have a feeling is going to stay relatively close to where it's at. That's on the information that we're getting second hand. But we weren't expecting it to go up a lot anyway. It's not a huge affect obviously. The health of our game is important. I think the NHL and NHLPA will find a way to work something out where we can keep this partnership moving forward. I didn't find it that difficult as we were working with these players and their representatives."

