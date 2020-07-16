x
Ryan O'Reilly named finalist for 2019-2020 Lady Byng Trophy

The award goes to the player who exhibits some of the best sportsmanship in the league

ST. LOUIS — Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly may have to make some room in his rapidly expanding trophy case. On Thursday, O'Reilly was named a finalist for the NHL's 2019-2020 Lady Byng Trophy.

The Lady Byng Trophy is annually awarded to the player "adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high statement of playing ability."

Colorado forward Nathan McKinnon and Toronto forward Auston Matthews were also named finalists along with O'Reilly.

This year O'Reilly helped the Blues to the best record in the Western Conference at the time the season was stopped and led the NHL in face-off wins and face-offs taken. O'Reilly only had five minor penalties all season, the sixth time in his career he had totaled 10 or fewer penalty minutes in a season.

Watch: Ryan O'Reilly talks about Lady Byng Trophy nomination

This is the third straight year O'Reilly has been a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy. He won the award in 2014 while with the Colorado Avalanche.

If he wins this year, he'll join Phill Goyette (1969-1970), Brett Hull (1989-1990) and Pavol Demitra (1999-2000) as Blues to win the award.

The winner will be named during the conference finals.

