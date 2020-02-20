ST. LOUIS — One of the reasons I like to do these "5 Things to Know" pieces is that it helps me get to know the player and what to expect. When the Blues traded for Marco Scandella on Tuesday, I had a feeling what Doug Armstrong was going for and how this trade was going to be received, but it's worth digging into for the full picture.

Of course, fans always demand a sweeter prize.

"What about Brenden Dillon?!" The former San Jose Shark went to Washington.

Insert any other name and you'll get a similar response. Unless Armstrong traded for Sidney Crosby, the shouting would commence around 14th and Clark. I personally need to know what to expect, because with Jay Bouwmeester likely being done for the season and possibly his career, the Blues need a defenseman who can give them big minutes right now.

With no offense to Niko Mikkola — whom the Blues don't mind putting up in a hotel and nice suit in the press box for days on end — Scandella fills an immediate need on this team. A tall, left-handed defenseman who plays about 18 minutes a game and who won't destroy a team's chances of winning the game.

Let's get into Mr. Scandella, who is 29 years old and was drafted back in 2008, 55th overall.

5) This will be Scandella's third NHL team this year

This could be good or bad, but definitely interesting. Scandella played the first 31 games of the season with the Buffalo Sabres after two-plus seasons there. He was previously with the Minnesota Wild. Buffalo traded Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens, where he spent the past 20 games. Buffalo got a fourth round pick for his services, while Montreal just pulled a second round pick and conditional fourth rounder from St. Louis. I don't care about that particular element of the trade(s) because asking prices shift and change between December and the trade deadline, so let's not make Marc Bergevin the ace of spades just yet.

4) Scandella won't light up the scoreboard

He hasn't put up double-digit goals in a season since the 11-goal season he produced with Minnesota in 2014-15, so don't expect him to challenge Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko for goals. He's a cross between Bouwmeester and Gunnarsson, two guys who genuinely looked shocked when they scored but are useful elsewhere. In fact, he's only put 60 shots on goal total this year in 867 minutes of ice time. He's a passer, not a shooter.

3) Scandella is reliable on the penalty kill, where the Blues currently stink

He plays a lot of minutes there and has done so for a couple Wild playoff teams as well. Scandella is someone who can go out there and prevent goals with smart, sound play. He won't overextend himself, or his team for that matter. Since Bouwmeester has gone down, the PK has gotten worse, so Scandella helps in that crucial department.

2) Scandella is a smart defenseman

What does this mean? He doesn't turn over the puck much, doesn't give away the puck a ton and doesn't hurt his team with nonsensical hits. He's basically the anti-Bortuzzo in that sense. What he lacks in sex appeal from a goal-scoring and point-collecting standpoint, Scandella makes up for with his hockey sense. He knows what to do with the puck and thrived once he got out of the dumpster fire known as Buffalo, which really brought down his numbers. No one wants to play in Buffalo. Ryan O'Reilly's post trade interview sounded like a guy being freed from captivity in a prison camp. Scandella will help the Blues play more sound and wiser defense. His Corsi and Fenwick numbers are fine.

1) He's a veteran who is what the Blues need NOW

After all, Scandella is a low-liability rental. He's a free agent in July, and if he plays well, I could see the Blues bringing him back. Or, he could be a simple stretch run addition. He is a veteran defenseman who logs 17 minutes per game, doesn't mess up, won't turn the puck over and will improve a penalty kill that's getting worse by the week.

Here's another thing. Montreal is picking up half of his salary, so that's only $2 million to the Blues' cap, which leaves space if they indeed attempt to use Vladimir Tarasenko's Long Term Injury Reserve salary as ammunition this week. It doesn't cost the team more than a low second round pick.

The Blues needed someone to step into Bouwmeester's shoes right now. Judging by his numbers and ability, Scandella fills the role quite well. He's cheap, smart and could bolster the defensive unit as a whole. Paired with Colton Parayko, he'll look like a seasoned Mustang next to a Mercedes Benz.

Now, the Blues still need help on offense. Scandella, as I've documented, won't help them there. That is an unfilled slot on the needs list. This isn't last year. Armstrong needs to find goals somewhere instead of hanging his hat on Vladimir Tarasenko's surgically repaired shoulder staying in one piece.

What do you think about the trade? Do the Blues have another one in them? Find me @buffa82 on Twitter.

