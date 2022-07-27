Blues sign Klim Kostin to one-year, one-way deal

Kostin, still just 23, played in 40 games for the Blues in the 2021-2022 season, scoring four goals and notching five assists

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have locked in another one of their pieces for the 2022-2023 season.

On Wednesday, the Blues announced they had signed forward Klim Kostin to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2022-2023 season.

The Blues acquired the intimidating Russian forward during the 2017 NHL Draft, trading enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Penguins in exchange for Kostin, who was taken with the 31st overall pick.

Kostin, 23, played in 40 games for the Blues in the 2021-2022 season, scoring four goals and notching five assists. He also recorded six points in 17 games for Springfield in the AHL last season.

In 46 career NHL games, Kostin has five goals, six assists and 23 penalty minutes for the Blues.

Klim Kostin has signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues. https://t.co/FyhD9Luqtb #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 27, 2022