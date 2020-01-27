JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There is no rest for the Stanley Cup.

After spending the weekend at Union Station for NHL All-Star Weekend, the Stanley Cup made the trip west to Jefferson City.

It was on display Monday at the Missouri State Capitol.

Dozens of visitors lined up in the first floor rotunda to get a peek and a picture.

The Stanley Cup also visited Gov. Mike Parson's office for a history briefing prior to the public viewing.

During the NHL All-Star Weekend, the Stanley Cup was on display throughout the Fan Fair, where fans waited up to four hours for a photo op.

